Advertisement

Rip tides to be of concern this weekend due to tropical depression in the Gulf

Double red flags posted at South Walton Beach, water entry prohibited.
Double red flags posted at South Walton Beach, water entry prohibited.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beachgoers are encouraged to take extra safety precautions this weekend due to a system that is being monitored in the Gulf.

On Wednesday, 33-year-old William Nichols died after rescuing his ten-year-old son from a rip current in Destin. Nichols was a deputy sheriff for the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi.

South Walton beach safety director, David Vaughn, said “rip currents are the number one killer of beachgoers out here, so when we’ve gone double red there is no reasonable expectation that anybody should be in the water. I don’t want my guards in the water, and I don’t want people putting our guards in danger by being in the water.”

Vaughn also mentioned 91 water rescues took place in one day this summer.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BDS Announces BayLink

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Bay District Schools announced a hybrid program for students that allows them to attend school at the same time and with the same teachers, but virtually.

News

More Masks in Panama City Beach

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Another new mask ordinance requires customers, in addition to employees, to wear masks inside of Panama City Beach businesses.

News

Dogs on the Beach in Bay County

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Bay County will be holding a trial period for dogs on the beach at the county pier.

News

Florida Teachers React to Reopening

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Florida teachers on both sides of the aisle discuss reopening.

News

BDS Budget and Millage Discussion

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Bay District Schools advertised its budget for next school year and then talked about possible millage rate increases.

Latest News

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Panama City Beach police looking to purchase body cameras

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Chief Whitman said he wasn’t always a fan of the technology but now he is ready to add them to next year’s budget.

News

Face coverings required for everyone inside businesses in Panama City Beach starting Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
City leaders said the emergency ordinance applies to hotel lobbies, retail, indoor amusement, and restaurants.