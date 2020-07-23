Rip tides to be of concern this weekend due to tropical depression in the Gulf

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beachgoers are encouraged to take extra safety precautions this weekend due to a system that is being monitored in the Gulf.

On Wednesday, 33-year-old William Nichols died after rescuing his ten-year-old son from a rip current in Destin. Nichols was a deputy sheriff for the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi.

South Walton beach safety director, David Vaughn, said “rip currents are the number one killer of beachgoers out here, so when we’ve gone double red there is no reasonable expectation that anybody should be in the water. I don’t want my guards in the water, and I don’t want people putting our guards in danger by being in the water.”

Vaughn also mentioned 91 water rescues took place in one day this summer.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.