Rutherford High School holds graduation ceremony

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Wednesday was Rutherford's turn to send their seniors out into the world.

It wasn’t without some glitches. A storm blew through the area a couple of hours before graduation was supposed to start, damaging the sound system at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Mosley Principal Brian Bullock rushed his personal sound equipment to the stadium to help save the graduation.

The ceremony began a little late, but these 220 students are used to thriving through tough situations. After all, they’ve been through a Category 5 hurricane and a pandemic.

Congratulation to the Class of 2020.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.