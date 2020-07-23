Advertisement

Rutherford High School holds graduation ceremony

By Jarell Baker
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Wednesday was Rutherford's turn to send their seniors out into the world.

It wasn’t without some glitches. A storm blew through the area a couple of hours before graduation was supposed to start, damaging the sound system at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Mosley Principal Brian Bullock rushed his personal sound equipment to the stadium to help save the graduation.

The ceremony began a little late, but these 220 students are used to thriving through tough situations. After all, they’ve been through a Category 5 hurricane and a pandemic.

Congratulation to the Class of 2020.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay County TPO denies agreement to pay public transit workers hazard pay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Bay County Transportation Planning Organization officials were considering giving local public bus drivers and other transit workers extra pay for working during the the COVID-19 pandemic, but denied the agreement.

News

Lynn Haven police chief warns of THC-infused candy

Updated: 7 hours ago
Lynn Haven Police Chief warns of THC-infused candy.

News

State EOC opens after virus scare

Updated: 7 hours ago
The State’s Emergency Operations Center is back open after being forced to close for several days for cleaning after at least a dozen people tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Transit Workers Want Hazard Pay

Updated: 8 hours ago
The TPO says they cannot give transit workers hazard pay for working during the pandemic due to a lack of funds right now.

Latest News

News

Rutherford's Graduation

Updated: 8 hours ago
A look at Rutherford's Class of 2020 graduation.

News

Jackson County Schools District Pushes Start Date

Updated: 8 hours ago
Jackson County Schools are now planning to return to campus on August 24.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The heat & humidity will continue here, but rain chances are on the increase the next couple of days as deeper tropical moisture streams into our area.

News

Toddler drowns after falling into family pool

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies say a 2-year-old boy has drowned after falling into his family's pool.

News

Coast Guard ends search for missing diver off Grayton Beach

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said it's called off its search for a missing diver off the coast of Grayton Beach.

News

Jackson County pushes back school start date

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Officials say there is not a mask mandate in place as of now but they may require them in certain situations.