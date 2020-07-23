Advertisement

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza weighs in on COVID-19 resources for small business owners.
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza weighs in on COVID-19 resources for small business owners.(Gray DC)
By Alana Austin
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- The Small Business Administration has been heavily involved in distributing millions of loans to businesses and non-profits around the country that fell on tough economic times as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Negotiations continue on Capitol Hill this week between bipartisan congressional leaders and the White House. Officials are eyeing another round of coronavirus disaster federal relief. Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about what she thinks should be included in these funds.

While many strained businesses and non-profits have already applied for federal relief dollars to stay afloat, Carranza urges them to ask for help through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). She says there is still more than $130 billion remaining in the funds and small businesses have until August 8th to apply.

She emphasized that the government has made many changes to streamline the process so businesses can access these forgivable loans within five business days. Carranza also encouraged business owners to consider taking advantage of other options, like the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), for access to low-interest loans.

Watch the video below to hear more.

Carranza also reflected on the evolution of these COVID-19 relief programs, as there were challenges early on to deploy funds to those in greatest need. She also spoke about the future outlook for small businesses and how leaders hope to lift up this critical sector of the economy and American society. Click the video below for more.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BDS Announces BayLink

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Bay District Schools announced a hybrid program for students that allows them to attend school at the same time and with the same teachers, but virtually.

News

More Masks in Panama City Beach

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Another new mask ordinance requires customers, in addition to employees, to wear masks inside of Panama City Beach businesses.

News

Dogs on the Beach in Bay County

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Bay County will be holding a trial period for dogs on the beach at the county pier.

News

Florida Teachers React to Reopening

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Florida teachers on both sides of the aisle discuss reopening.

News

BDS Budget and Millage Discussion

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Bay District Schools advertised its budget for next school year and then talked about possible millage rate increases.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hospital patients taking hydroxychloroquine fared no better than those who didn’t.

News

Rip tides to be of concern this weekend due to tropical depression in the Gulf

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A system in the Gulf has increased the possibility of riptides this weekend.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Rep. Thornberry praises defense bill passage

Updated: 2 hours ago