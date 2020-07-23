Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active morning on satellite and radar with now Tropical Depression #8 in the Gulf moving westward but sending up a few scattered storms for mainly coastal locations early on this morning. We’ll see more of these scattered storms passing through the Panhandle throughout the day today. So go ahead and be sure to take the umbrellas with you for a more likely chance that you’ll catch a few storms today.

Otherwise, due to yesterday’s storms, we’ve been able to drop a few degrees this morning with respect to both the temperatures and dew points. It’s still warm and humid, just a bit more tolerable in the low to mid 70s for most this morning.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny early on despite the few scattered storms, and that will still allow us to warm quickly. However, as we warm, we’ll also develop a bit more cloud cover and scattered storms. That should help keep high temperatures down largely in the upper 80s to near 90° today.

The uptick in scattered storms across the Panhandle today can be largely contributed to Tropical Depression #8 to our Southwest in the Gulf enhancing lift in our skies. Combined with the sea breeze and daytime heating we’ll wind up with decent coverage of rain today, but it shouldn’t be an all day rain in any one spot. Some locations may pick up multiple rounds of storms throughout the day, and rain totals could reach 1-2″ for those who see multiple storms. Otherwise, most pick up about a 0.5″ to and 1″.

While TD #8 heads to the west in the Gulf toward Texas, we should see the number of storms come down a bit heading into Friday and the weekend. Yet, hit or miss storms will still develop through daytime heating and the sea breeze.

That’s not the only system we are watching in the Tropics. Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to show strengthening while remaining a small in physical size storm due to the low latitude and dry air around this system. We still expect this system to reach hurricane strength sometime today or into tomorrow. It’ll work its way toward the Caribbean by the weekend where higher shear may cause some weakening, and we’ll watch to see if it can survive its trek through the Caribbean waters into next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day. Highs today reach the upper 80s to near 90°. Your 7 Day Forecast returns us to a more hit or miss storm chance with otherwise partly sunny skies through the upcoming weekend.

