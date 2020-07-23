Toddler drowns after falling into family pool

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials say they’re investigating an apparent drowning after a 2-year-old boy died in his family’s pool.

We’re told the incident took place Wednesday afternoon near Crestview.

Officials say one of the boy’s parents found the toddler face down in the water and immediately began CPR.

Deputies tell us first responders also tried to revive the child upon arrival but were unsuccessful.

According to a press release issued Wednesday night, one of the boy’s parents was working from home when deputies say his two children went into the backyard without his knowledge; they say the older sibling ran inside to tell him his brother was in the pool.

No other information is available at this time.

