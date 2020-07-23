Advertisement

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

The federal coin manufacturer is making the request because the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.

“In normal circumstances, retail transactions and coin recyclers return a significant amount of coins to circulation on a daily basis,” a statement from the mint said.

“However, precautions taken to slow the spread of the virus have resulted in reduced retail sales activity and significantly decreased deposits from third-party coin processors, resulting in increased orders for newly minted coins produced by the United States Mint.”

The agency warns if people don’t start using exact change, businesses may not be able to accept cash payments. People with coins are also encouraged to deposit them, exchange them at financial institutions or go to a redemption kiosk.

The mint is on track to produce 1.65 billion coins per month for the remainder of the year compared to the 1 billion average coins per month produced in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rip tides to be of concern this weekend due to tropical depression in the Gulf

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A system in the Gulf has increased the possibility of riptides this weekend.

National

Trump cancels RNC in Jacksonville, Fla.

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
Trump cancels Republican National Convention activities in Jacksonville.

News

Panama City Beach police looking to purchase body cameras

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Chief Whitman said he wasn’t always a fan of the technology but now he is ready to add them to next year’s budget.

News

Face coverings required for everyone inside businesses in Panama City Beach starting Monday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
City leaders said the emergency ordinance applies to hotel lobbies, retail, indoor amusement, and restaurants.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

Latest News

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 57 minutes ago

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Man wanted on warrant for attempted murder in Panama City Beach stabbing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies issued a warrant for attempted murder for Franky “Listo” Carrillo, 18.

National

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The president's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for just four hours on Aug. 24.

News

Bay District Schools announces recommendation for BayLink back to school option

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Under this new option, students would be able to attend their classes at the same time as students who return to school, with the same teachers, and simply attend online rather than in person.

National Politics

Watchdogs to review conduct of US agents in Portland, DC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The Justice Department inspector general says it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.