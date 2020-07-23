Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will remain high the next few days
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It is going to remain unsettled Thursday and maybe Friday as deep moisture streams over our area from a depression in the Gulf. The depression will bring this rain and also rough surf to our area, but will be heading more toward Texas. For tonight we will see lows in the 70s. Highs will still be hot Thursday, but storms will cool us off. Highs should reach the low 90s. Rain chances will be 60%. The rain chances start to fall a bit by the weekend.

