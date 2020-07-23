Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It is going to remain unsettled Thursday and maybe Friday as deep moisture streams over our area from a depression in the Gulf. The depression will bring this rain and also rough surf to our area, but will be heading more toward Texas. For tonight we will see lows in the 70s. Highs will still be hot Thursday, but storms will cool us off. Highs should reach the low 90s. Rain chances will be 60%. The rain chances start to fall a bit by the weekend.

