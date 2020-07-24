Advertisement

A new skate park design is creating excitement in Bay County

Local skateboarder Robby Jeter in action.
Local skateboarder Robby Jeter in action.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials are in the starting phases of creating a new park for skateboarders to call home in at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

The skate park located at Pete Edwards Field in Panama City Beach is one of the only parks in the area.

Assistant general services director of Bay County, Jason Jowers, said “[the current skate park] is being utilized, I keep saying in the interim, before we build the new skate park, I’m not sure what the future of that skate park is right now.”

Local skateboarders are looking forward to the new and improved park. Local skateboarder, Robby Jeter, told us “I am actually really excited for the skate park, I feel like it’s going to be a great opportunity for new skaters such as myself, I’ve been doing it for four months, to learn and to do new things that you can’t really do in Florida because of our elevation.”

We’re told the new park will give skaters opportunities to try new tricks that the current park simply can’t handle. Jeter also said “if there’s new skate parks, there’s new chances and new ways to learn things you couldn’t before because there is new building.”

The design plans have been created from surveys conducted in the Bay County area. Team Pain’s James Covington stated at the Parks and Recreation meeting Thursday afternoon “we want to make sure we nail this one so everyone in this area is happy and new people from other areas are coming in.”

County leaders just hope the new skate park will give the local skateboard community a great place to show off their skills and inspire others to visit the area.

