Bay District Schools votes to advertise 2020/2021 tentative budget

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay District Schools is getting its financials in order for next year.

The school board voted Thursday afternoon to advertise its 2020-2021 budget. This is just the first step in the budget process as the board will vote to approve the tentative budget on August 3rd.

The board set a slightly higher millage rate than last year but it can be lowered before the tentative budget is approved if needed.

If the millage rate stays at what the board set today, officials say taxpayers should not see too much of an increase.

“What that increase means to the average taxpayer, to the actual property owner, is about two dollars per one-hundred thousand,” said CFO for Bay District Schools Jim Loyed. “So, if you have a one-hundred thousand dollar house it’s going to cost about two more dollars than it did last year.”

The board will vote on the final budget on September 10th.

