Daily COVID-19 update for Florida released

Health officials say 5,768 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 136 new deaths.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 402,312 cases reported. That’s 12,444 new cases. There are 397,470 cases involving Florida residents and 4,842 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 5,768 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 136 new deaths.

Bay County is reporting 2,477 cases. This includes 2,419 residents and 58 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. 14 people have died from the virus and 87 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 2,202 cases. This includes 2,176 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 25 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 16 people who have died from the virus. 105 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 964 cases. 873 of the cases are residents and 91 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 104 years-old. There have been 11 deaths from the virus and 50 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 402 cases. 397 are residents and five are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 30 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 364 cases. There are 355 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There has been one death reported and nine hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 979 cases. There are 966 local cases and 13 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 17 deaths and 77 people have been reported hospitalized.

Calhoun County is reporting 242 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 22 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 236 cases. They are 228 residents and eight non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and 13 hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 83 cases. There are 81 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 0 to 85. One death has been reported. Three people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 327 cases of COVID-19. All 327 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and five people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

