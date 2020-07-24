Advertisement

Deane Bozeman Seniors walk the stage

Bozeman seniors graduated Thursday.
Bozeman seniors graduated Thursday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Another group of high school Seniors got their chance to walk the stage Thursday.

The class of 2020 for Deane Bozeman graduated Thursday at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

The seniors didn’t let the rain ruin their ceremony.

Officials changed the order of the graduation and handed out diplomas first so regardless of the weather, the class of 2020 was able to walk the stage and turn their tassels.

After a hurricane, a pandemic, and a soggy ceremony, the resilient group can now take their first steps into the next chapter of their lives.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

