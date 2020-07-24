Advertisement

Dogs could soon be allowed on the beach at County Pier

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fido may soon be allowed to take part in your beach adventures.

The Bay County Parks and Recreation advisory board met Thursday to discuss allowing dogs on part of the beach in the county.

The board proposed a four-month trial period at M.B. Miller Pier to see how it would work. There is already a dog beach at the city pier in Panama City Beach.

Board members say the dog beach by the county pier would have all the amenities of a dog park and would utilize staff already there.

They also said they don’t foresee any problems, other than sea turtle nesting, which they are going to plan for before they start the dog beach.

"There's still some research that we need to do on any kind of environmental regulations that may be in place that we're not aware of, at this time, we are going to pursue it," said Jason Jowers, Bay County Assistant General Services Director.

The dog beach at the County Pier will start sometime within the next month.

