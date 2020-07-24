UPDATE: One dead in Hurlburt Field shooting

Update: 7/24/20 8:10pm

Air Force Officials say one person has been declared dead and other injured in a shooting incident.

They’re not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

The injured person has been taken to a local hospital.

An ALL CLEAR has been issued on base as Hurlburt Field Security Forces and local law enforcement have secured the scene of the incident.

The incident is being investigated at this time by AFOSI. More information will be released as it becomes available.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurlburt Field is on lock down Friday night after a domestic disturbance involving an active shooter.

Officials on the Air Force base say the base is only open to essential personnel until further notice.

They say base and local law enforcement have the situation under control.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.