Fatal crash on I-10 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - One person is dead after a traffic crash on Interstate 10 Thursday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a 59-year-old man from Silsbee, Texas, was heading westbound on I-10 near Mile Marker 57 when he lost control of the white Chevy SUV he was driving.

Troopers say the SUV began rotating clockwise for unknown reasons until it hit a tree on the driver’s side.

EMS personnel pronounced the man dead on scene.

