FHSAA Board reverses itself, votes to move start of fall sports back to August 24th

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -It's bad news for student athletes and coaches hoping to compete, as scheduled, in the fall.

In a rare second of two meetings in the same week, the FHSAA Board of Directors reversed it's decision Monday, and Thursday voted to push the start of all fall sports workouts, and thus eventually, games, to no earlier than August 24th.

That Zoom meeting beginning at four central Thursday. It came in the wake of Monday's meeting in which the members voted 10-5 to start fall sports workouts as scheduled, July 27th, this coming Monday.

That result didn't sit well with many districts in South Florida and the Tampa area, and some schools, some districts even, threatened to pull out of the FHSAA and start their own leagues or conferences. That's lost revenue for the governing body, so they basically

bullied the FHSAA into this meeting today.

At first the discussion centered around the Sports Medicine Advisory Council which recommends going ahead with golf swimming and cross country, but suspending volleyball and football indefinitely. That "SMAC" report mandates fewer than 5 percent positive test results, and given the current numbers, well if the state adopts it, or even allows individual districts to do so,it all but kills the chances for volleyball and football at any point in the fall.

Our area's representative on that 16 person board, Wewa football coach and A.D. Bobby Johns speaking to that when he got the opportunity.

"You cannot do this and still play football in the fall." coach Johns said. "All I'm saying is to make sure that we understand That you can't take one without the other. If we accept this, football has to be moved. OK? So then you have to start deciding what sports programs are you going to destroy! When you take and put football on top of basketball, on top of baseball, something is going to be destroyed. Especially in schools that don't have enough kids to go around. So I'm just pointing that out as we move forward we need to understand that you cannot make this decision without moving football season and volleyball season."

“To allow those of us who can play a season now, with local approval from our superintendents, to be able to play that season.” said Johns. “We’ll withdraw from the state series. We don’t care about the state series. It’s a chance for our kids to play because our window is now. My comment to piggyback off that is several times I’ve been admonished for not thinking about what is best for the entire state! And by not taking that into consideration this board is not taking into consideration what is best for the entire state. Maybe for the most number of places, and most number of students, and most number of schools, but not the entire state!.”

Unfortunately, procedural rules would not allow coach Johns to make that a motion to be voted on, and nobody else did, so that plea was basically ignored. The motion to push back to the 24th was then voted on, and it passed 11-4.

So what remains is teams can continue summer conditioning workouts, but not start actual pre-seasson practice any earlier than August 24th. With another board meeting to set a new schedule, which could result in pushing back even further.

