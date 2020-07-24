Advertisement

Four arrested in Crestview during search of suspected drug house

Four people were arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant for a Crestview residence believed to be a drug house.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) -

On Thursday, the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in Crestview, charging multiple people with operating a public nuisance structure for drug activity and more.

Working with information with the Crestview Police Department, Drug Task Force officers began an undercover operation in May which culminated in a search warrant at 544 Purl Adams Avenue early Thursday. Seven people came out of the residence when the occupants opened the door, and four now face charges: 27-year old Samantha Dancer and 31-year old Collin Simonds, both of that address, were arrested for keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

32-year old William Taylor, also of 544 Purl Adams Avenue, is charged with possession of a weapon and ammo by a convicted felon, keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

A fourth individual, 30-year old Catherine Sapp of Niceville, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

