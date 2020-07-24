Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Friday morning everyone!

We have a little bit of activity this morning on radar along the coast with a few small stray showers. We’ll see these spring up along the coast this morning, fairly stray in nature. However, more scattered storms will develop for some of NWFL heading into the midday and afternoon.

We’re warm and humid but fairly tolerable early on this morning waking up largely in the 70s. Thanks to yesterday’s storms, some of the moisture in the air is down, and it doesn’t feel as sultry early on. Yet we’ll see the humidity rise along with the temperatures as the day gets underway.

Highs today may be a bit limited to near 90° like yesterday due to developing clouds and scattered showers or thunderstorms. Yet outside of storms, and in the mix of sunshine among the clouds, we’ll still get heat indices approaching 100°.

The scattered stray showers on the coast will spread a bit more inland into the day as daytime heating and the sea breeze help to create storms. Tropical Storm Hannah in the Gulf is heading further to the west and will take most of the deep moisture with it. So I don’t anticipate as much coverage of storms today over NWFL. In fact, I’ll have a bit more of a chance for a storm for those west of Hwy79 today.

High pressure over Georgia and the Carolina’s will nose in from the east and help to limit storm chances for those in the Eastern Panhandle. We’ll see this ridge continue to suppress rain chances heading into the weekend as well with scattered hit or miss storms in the midday and afternoons.

Otherwise, with a lack of significant afternoon storms, we’ll warm up a bit more over the weekend with highs returning to the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures back up into the low triple digits.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a few scattered storms around, a bit more likely west of Hwy79 into the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 80s to low 90s with feels like temperatures approaching 100°. Your 7 Day Forecast has a summery weekend ahead with heat and humidity and a chance for a hit or miss storm into the daytime.

