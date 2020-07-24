Advertisement

FSU-PC to get first doctoral program

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - FSU Panama City’s proposal to offer a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice (DNAP) degree beginning in the summer of 2021 has been approved.

This will be the first doctoral program offered at the campus. The program is now needs the approval of the Council On Accreditation Of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs. That review will occur in January 2021. The doctoral program will build on the Master of Science in the Nurse Anesthesia Program which was accredited in 2015, and has recently been approved to increase class size by 25 per cent.

Stacey VanDyke, Program Director, FSU-PC Nurse Anesthesia Program said ”The reason we transitioned from the masters program and now currently to a doctorate is there is actually a national mandate from our accrediting body, however we had planned to do that anyway.”

FSU-PC Dean, Randy Hanna added "You can go all the way from Pre-K to elementary school, high school, through your college experienced either at Gulf Coast or here at Florida State University, get a Masters degree here and now get a doctorate right here in Panama City."

The new doctoral program will have a class size of 30 students and will take 36 months to complete.

