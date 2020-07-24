GC volleyball coach talks about plan moving forward

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Like it or not, it will be a long time between matches for Gulf Coast College volleyball head coach Scott Allen and his Commodores.

As you may recall, the NJCAA is pushing back fall sports on the JUCO level to the spring, so that means it won't be until late January before the Commodores can play their first match. That has to be a somewhat bitter pill, given this program is riding some momentum. A conference title, and its first ever berth at Nationals last year.

At least there is the opportunity to get in 60 days of practice in the fall, and coach Allen looks at that as a "glass half full" kind of thing!

"So it's actually kind of a, there are pros and cons." coach Allen told us Thursday. "It's good in a way in that we are actually going to have a chance to have the off-season that we didn't get to have last year in the spring. And we'll actually just move it into the fall now. We had a little bit of a, we had a couple of months where we were able to get into the gym. We were really excited because we started to see some good growth. Our girls were getting a lot stronger. But just as we were starting to move into the phase where we were going to start touching the ball more and kind of improving some of our skill sets, that's when everything kind of got locked down. So we're looking forward to getting back in the gym here August 15th."

The coach then got a bit more specific about that plan and his thinking in terms of what to prioritize.

kind of got locked down. So we're looking forward to getting back in the gym here August 15th.>

"We'll get back in the gym, will probably let them play a little bit just to kind of get the rust off. I'm sure they've got a lot of energy. The girls will have a lot of energy now that they're back on campus, or back in the area. And get a chance to play since they've been cooped up for a while. But then we will probably lift for our first phase. Will probably be lifting, a couple of times, three times a week. And then will kind of move that in to where we start touching the ball a little bit. To get focused on the skill sets that we identified last year that we really needed to to improve on"

The first possible date for Gulf Coast to play a match will be January 22nd.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.