GrandSlam Baseball World Series Session Four brings in teams from all over

By Julia Daniels
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -This week the final event of a series of events hosted by Grand Slam Baseball. This week’s world series is hosting 95 teams competing in age groups between 9 and 18U with 14 different states represented.

“This week was our biggest week and I think it’s because some teams needed some practice time once they did start back playing, before they could play in a tournament. And there were some questions as to whether or not we would actually gonna get to play this particular event because of the numbers rising with COVID-19. But the park has done, Jamie and his staff have done a fantastic job of taking a lot of precautions, making a very safe environment here at the complex. And we’ve had no complaints, Everybody’s thrilled by the way it’s run, and they’ve given us nothing but compliments,” said GrandSlam owner and CEO, Larry Thompson.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

