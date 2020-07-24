Health professionals encourage COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Local health professionals say they’re not getting a lot of plasma donations in our area, so they are speaking out to encourage locals who’ve recovered from the virus to donate, because it may help save lives.

“It’s these antibodies against the spike protein that are thought to neutralize the virus,” said local physician Erin Greer. “So if we can neutralize the virus right away with the antibody that’s what the goal is to keep the patient from getting sicker.”

Local doctor Erin Greer said the bigger the supply of plasma the greater chance more people will recover.

“When a patient presents to the hospital severely ill you can take up to five days to get plasma that can be an acceptable match for them,” said Greer. “A lot can happen over the course of five days and it can be great if we have a bank supply of this plasma.”

For Greer and her family it’s personal she contracted COVID-19 earlier this month along with her husband who had to be hospitalized.

Now that they are recovering they plan to step up and do their part to help out.

“The thought of him not coming home was very scary,” said Greer. “It becomes more of a pressing issue to do what you can to not only save your patient but to save your family member.”

Officials with Biomat USA Panama City Center say they’re also looking to collect plasma, so they can possibly develop a medicine for the virus.

“We’re going to take many people’s plasma, and take those antibodies to be able to make a medicine where the provider knows exactly the number of antibodies in that medicine. That might provide a little bit better dosing and it could a little bit better for the physician to treat that patient,” said Biomat USA Panama City Center Vlasta Hakes.

