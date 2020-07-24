Advertisement

Local nursing homes and assisted living facilities adjust to a new normal

It’s been months since residents at Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home in Panama City have seen visitors.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been months since residents at Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home in Panama City have seen visitors; face-to-face that is.

“We’ve altered our trajectory. We’re using a lot of WiFi. We’re using Skype and Facetime for our residents to talk to their family members and friends,” Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs spokesperson Steve Murray said.

It’s their new normal since COVID-19 cases in Florida continue to spike, with no end to the pandemic in sight.

But it isn’t all bad.

“With things like Zoom and Facetime and Skype, now they’re talking to their family from all over the country,” Murray said. “So they’re actually getting to see more family now then they would have before COVID-19.”

Murray also said they’re working on more ways to help connect their residents with loved ones.

“Nothing beats a face to face meeting between a loved one and one of our residents. So we’re looking at options to build some sort of a Plexiglas, safe barrier that we can have family members and residents interact and everything,” Murray said.

Over at Brookdale Senior Living in Panama City, officials declined to speak on camera.

On their website, COVID-19 protocol also lists using technology in place of face-to-face visits.

Like Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing home, sponsored outings and group visits have been canceled.

At Superior Residences in Panama City Beach, an assisted living facility, Divisional Director of Operations Rich DeLong said his team works to tailor programs to meet the needs of their residents during a time they may not see family as often.

He also said they keep residents engaged with drive-by events and other activities like hallway exercises where social distancing is possible.

DeLong said they are hopeful their residents will continue to stay positive through the pandemic, and they will continue to implement creative programming to keep residents healthy and happy.

