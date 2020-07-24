Advertisement

Local organizations team up for school supply drive in Panama City

By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Students will be heading back to school next month, and some local organizations are hosting a supply drive to make sure kids are prepared. Jordan McCool was live with more information.

The supply drive, presented by Access Granted, will take place Saturday, July 25 at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. A variety of supplies are needed from book bags and pencils to face masks and hand sanitizer. Masks will be required at the drop off, which will last from 9 a.m. to noon.

Mu Mu Sigma C.A.R.E.S Inc., Operation Big BookBag, the Gulf Coast Youth Football Association, and DJ Big Boi are among those partnering with Access Granted.

Here is the full list of supplies organizers say are needed:

  • Book bags
  • #2 Pencils
  • 24-count Crayon boxes
  • Glue sticks
  • Composition books
  • Plastic folders
  • Scissors
  • Pack of erasers
  • Pencil boxes or pouches
  • Masks
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Pens
  • Laptops/tablets (new or gently used)

Following the school supply drive, the same organizations are partnering again for a school supply giveaway on August 1. Those in need are invited to attend this drive-thru event at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say there will be contact-free pickup and masks will be required.

For more information, watch Jordan’s full interview.

