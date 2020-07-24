Local organizations team up for school supply drive in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Students will be heading back to school next month, and some local organizations are hosting a supply drive to make sure kids are prepared. Jordan McCool was live with more information.

The supply drive, presented by Access Granted, will take place Saturday, July 25 at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. A variety of supplies are needed from book bags and pencils to face masks and hand sanitizer. Masks will be required at the drop off, which will last from 9 a.m. to noon.

Mu Mu Sigma C.A.R.E.S Inc., Operation Big BookBag, the Gulf Coast Youth Football Association, and DJ Big Boi are among those partnering with Access Granted.

Here is the full list of supplies organizers say are needed:

Book bags

#2 Pencils

24-count Crayon boxes

Glue sticks

Composition books

Plastic folders

Scissors

Pack of erasers

Pencil boxes or pouches

Masks

Hand sanitizer

Pens

Laptops/tablets (new or gently used)

Following the school supply drive, the same organizations are partnering again for a school supply giveaway on August 1. Those in need are invited to attend this drive-thru event at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say there will be contact-free pickup and masks will be required.

