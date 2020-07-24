Advertisement

New baseball park coming to Southport

Southport is getting a new baseball field, but it is currently in the design phase.
Southport is getting a new baseball field, but it is currently in the design phase.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new baseball sports complex is coming to Southport.

The park is still in the design phase and will include four baseball fields, a practice field, and batting cages.

It will be built between the Florida Forest Service building and highway 2300.

Designers said there will be 300 parking spaces.

Assistant general services director for Bay County, Jason Jowers, said the park will benefit the kids of Bay County.

“If there’s some tournament that plays there on the weekends that won’t impact that, then we will certainly have that there to bring some revenue into the county, but primarily the focus is the community and the recreational leagues,” said Jowers.

The final design of the field will be up for approval at the next Bay County parks and recreation meeting.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Panama City man arrested after reportedly hitting pregnant woman with baseball bat

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say the charge came after Bass reportedly hit a pregnant woman with a baseball bat.

News

FSU-PC to get first doctoral program

Updated: 59 minutes ago
FSU-PC to get first doctoral program in the Nurse Anesthesia Practice program. It is expected to start on May of 2021.

News

Local nursing homes and assisted living facilities adjust to a new normal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
With no end to the pandemic in sight, residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities have not seen visitors face-to-face since March.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Burlington coming to Panama City this Fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Burlington announced they will open a new store in Panama City this Fall.

News

Daily COVID-19 update for Florida released

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 5,768 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 136 new deaths.

News

Texas fugitive caught in Holmes County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A fugitive wanted in Texas on sex crime charges was taken into custody in Holmes County.

News

Two swimmers cited for failing to stay out of the water on double red flags

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Two people were cited for not obeying the double red flags in Panama City Beach.

News

Local organizations team up for school supply drive in Panama City

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
Students will be heading back to school next month, and some local organizations are hosting a supply drive to make sure kids are prepared. Jordan McCool was live with more information.

News

Local organizations to host school supply drive

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with the founder of Access Granted about a school supply drive in Panama City on Saturday, July 24.