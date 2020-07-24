New baseball park coming to Southport

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new baseball sports complex is coming to Southport.

The park is still in the design phase and will include four baseball fields, a practice field, and batting cages.

It will be built between the Florida Forest Service building and highway 2300.

Designers said there will be 300 parking spaces.

Assistant general services director for Bay County, Jason Jowers, said the park will benefit the kids of Bay County.

“If there’s some tournament that plays there on the weekends that won’t impact that, then we will certainly have that there to bring some revenue into the county, but primarily the focus is the community and the recreational leagues,” said Jowers.

The final design of the field will be up for approval at the next Bay County parks and recreation meeting.

