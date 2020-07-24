Advertisement

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany missed the mark Friday when she said the preschool animated series “Paw Patrol” had been pulled off the air.

Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said that’s news to them.

“‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled,” Nick Jr. tweeted.

The folks at “Paw Patrol” chimed in, too.

“No need to worry,” the show tweeted. “‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled.”

At a White House briefing, McEnany was talking about President Trump’s efforts to reduce violence in America’s cities when she pivoted to the portrayal of law enforcement in the media.

“He’s ... appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that “Paw Patrol,” a cartoon show about cops, was canceled,” she said.

McEnany also mentioned other shows that had been canceled like “Cops” and “Live PD,” but was wrong on the children’s show.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

Sky 7 Video of Panama City Mall Over Sears and Sears Auto Shop

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Sky 7 video over the Panama City Mall, specifically where Sears once was, shows part of the roof caved in and severe damage to the building.

News

A new skate park design is creating excitement in Bay County

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A new skate park is in the works in Panama City Beach, the final design will be announced at the next Parks and Recreation meeting.

News

Panama City Mall still empty after Hurricane Michael

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Managers with the Panama City Mall say they’re working on redesigning the mall but at this time have not submitted plans to the city.

Latest News

News

Panama City Mall still empty after Hurricane Michael

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Managers with the Panama City Mall say they’re working on redesigning the mall but at this time have not submitted plans to the city.

National Politics

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

National

Press Secretary incorrectly states Paw Patrol is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany incorrectly states children's television show Paw Patrol was canceled.

News

Panama City man arrested after reportedly hitting pregnant woman with baseball bat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say the charge came after Bass reportedly hit a pregnant woman with a baseball bat.

News

FSU-PC to get first doctoral program

Updated: 2 hours ago
FSU-PC to get first doctoral program in the Nurse Anesthesia Practice program. It is expected to start on May of 2021.