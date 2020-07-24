Panama City Mall still empty after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s been nearly two years since the Panama City Mall closed it’s doors after it was damaged by Hurricane Michael

Managers with the Panama City Mall say they’re working on redesigning the mall but at this time have not submitted plans to the city.

When looked at from Sky7, the top of the old Sears and Auto Center at the mall show holes in the roof and heavy damage from the storm.

Staff with Hendon Properties, who own the mall, say they’re not ready to release a statement about the mall’s future but they have released plans to redesign the mall on their website. Staff say that they’re showing the plans to potential retailers. The plans include residential buildings, free standing outdoor shops and office space.

Hendon Properties have posted this mixed use plan to its website as a proposal for next steps in developing the Panama City Mall. (Hendon Properties)

“Ownership has not presented any plans or development order or rezonings or any other items that need to come before the planning board at this time nor the city commission,” Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said. “They’re still in the planning phase on what they’re going to do internally with that property.”

Officials say JCPenney’s and Dillards, as well as other stores operating at the mall have made repairs and are deemed safe. The owners are also planning to make repairs to other sections of the mall.

