Panama City man arrested after reportedly hitting pregnant woman with baseball bat

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - On Thursday, July 23, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they discovered a wanted fugitive, Ronnie Bass, 43, of Panama City was staying at the Microtel Inn near Marianna.

Deputies say they set up surveillance and confirmed that Bass was at the motel.

Deputies say as they made their way to the 3rd floor room, Bass was seen heading towards the stairs.

Bass was arrested without incident according to deputies.

Bass had a warrant out for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say the charge came after Bass reportedly hit a pregnant woman with a baseball bat.

Bass was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

