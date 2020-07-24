Texas fugitive caught in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A wanted fugitive in Texas is now in custody following an arrest made Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, members of the task force met at 1836 Joe French Road in Holmes County to take 36-year-old Sean James Humble into custody on warrants from the Arlington, Texas Police Department for sex crimes involving a child.

Humble was taken into custody without incident.

