Thursday Evening Forecast

More wet weather is in the forecast to end the week
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Deep moisture over our area will mean more unsettled weather as we end the work week and head into the weekend. We should see a little less rain over places near I-10 and toward Jackson Co. and more rain near the coast and toward Destin. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 70s. We will see more 80s/90s Friday and the exact temp you hit will depend on the timing of the rain where you are. The weekend forecast remains unsettled with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s and a 50-50 shot of rain each day.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

More rain near the coast and less inland
More rain near the coast and less inland(WJHG)

