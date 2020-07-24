Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Deep moisture over our area will mean more unsettled weather as we end the work week and head into the weekend. We should see a little less rain over places near I-10 and toward Jackson Co. and more rain near the coast and toward Destin. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 70s. We will see more 80s/90s Friday and the exact temp you hit will depend on the timing of the rain where you are. The weekend forecast remains unsettled with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s and a 50-50 shot of rain each day.

