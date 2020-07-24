Two swimmer cited for failing to stay out of the water on double red flags

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Panama City Beach Code Enforcement Officers cited two swimmers on Thursday for failing to stay out of the water on double red flags.

According to officials, the two individuals were told to get out of the water but later returned to the Gulf. One of the individuals was behind Pineapple Willy’s and the other was behind Boardwalk Beach Resort. Those cited included a 30-year-old female from Georgia and a 40-year-old male from Panama City Beach. Each individual was fined $500.

Panama City Beach officials say double red flag conditions are expected to continue through the weekend. Due to dangerous rip currents, individuals are not allowed to be in the water during double red flags.

“Public safety is a first and foremost to all of us on Panama City Beach,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “We have stated numerous times that is it not wise to go into the water during double red flags because it puts everybody in jeopardy. We will not continue to stand for these selfish acts.”

There is an exception for surfers and those tethered to a board. For more, click here.

