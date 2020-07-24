Advertisement

Two swimmer cited for failing to stay out of the water on double red flags

Double red flags posted means water entry is prohibited.
Double red flags posted means water entry is prohibited.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Panama City Beach Code Enforcement Officers cited two swimmers on Thursday for failing to stay out of the water on double red flags.

According to officials, the two individuals were told to get out of the water but later returned to the Gulf. One of the individuals was behind Pineapple Willy’s and the other was behind Boardwalk Beach Resort. Those cited included a 30-year-old female from Georgia and a 40-year-old male from Panama City Beach. Each individual was fined $500.

Panama City Beach officials say double red flag conditions are expected to continue through the weekend. Due to dangerous rip currents, individuals are not allowed to be in the water during double red flags.

“Public safety is a first and foremost to all of us on Panama City Beach,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “We have stated numerous times that is it not wise to go into the water during double red flags because it puts everybody in jeopardy. We will not continue to stand for these selfish acts.”

There is an exception for surfers and those tethered to a board. For more, click here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texas fugitive caught in Holmes County

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A fugitive wanted in Texas on sex crime charges was taken into custody in Holmes County.

News

Local organizations team up for school supply drive in Panama City

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
Students will be heading back to school next month, and some local organizations are hosting a supply drive to make sure kids are prepared. Jordan McCool was live with more information.

News

Local organizations to host school supply drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with the founder of Access Granted about a school supply drive in Panama City on Saturday, July 24.

News

Health professionals encourage COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Many local health professionals say it’s possible that plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 could help neutralize the virus in others.

Latest News

News

Police Request Body Cameras

Updated: 10 hours ago
Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman is requesting body cameras for all of his officers.

News

Lynn Haven Baptist

Updated: 10 hours ago
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we focus on Lynn Haven Baptist Church as they say goodbye to part of their church damaged during Hurricane Michael.

News

Bozeman Seniors Graduate

Updated: 10 hours ago
Bozeman School's Class of 2020 got their graduation ceremony Thursday night at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

News

School Budget

Updated: 10 hours ago
Bay District Schools is getting its financials in order for next year.

News

Bay Virtual School Graduation

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Class of 2020 from Bay Virtual School got a graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon.

News

Plasma Donations Needed

Updated: 10 hours ago
We look at the growing need across Bay County for plasma as more and more residents come down with COVID-19.