Advertisement

Walton County pushes back school start date

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Walton County has pushed its return date for school back by another week.

Students will now go back to school August 17, but all staff will return as originally scheduled on August 10.

With the extra week the school district’s staff will be given extra training on health, safety, and the new Innovative Learning Digital Academy program. Schools will also use the extra time to create and train with new strategies to adapt to the new world. Block schedules will be implemented to cut down on foot traffic within schools and keep students and staff safer.

The district has also ordered new computers, which will include one-to-one initiatives for all middle school students. The extra week will also provide time to create preparations for the computers, imaging, and other technology-related goals.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fatal crash on I-10 in Okaloosa County

Updated: moments ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Texas man has died after FHP troopers say he lost control of his SUV while heading westbound on I-10 near MM 57.

News

The Walls of First Baptist Church of Lynn Haven come tumbling down

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
Nearly two years after Hurricane Michael a local church is taking a huge step toward a full recovery. First Baptist Church of Lynn Haven said a bittersweet goodbye to its old sanctuary. After Hurricane Michael struck there wasn't much hope for restoring the building especially after asbestos was found. So, recently the walls came tumbling down.

News

Bay District Schools votes to advertise 2020/2021 tentative budget

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The board set a slightly higher millage rate than last year but it can be lowered before the tentative budget is approved if needed.

News

Dogs could soon be allowed on the beach at County Pier

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The board proposed a four month trial period at M.B. Miller Pier to allow dogs on the beach.

Latest News

News

BDS Announces BayLink

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bay District Schools announced a hybrid program for students that allows them to attend school at the same time and with the same teachers, but virtually.

News

More Masks in Panama City Beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
Another new mask ordinance requires customers, in addition to employees, to wear masks inside of Panama City Beach businesses.

News

Dogs on the Beach in Bay County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bay County will be holding a trial period for dogs on the beach at the county pier.

News

Florida Teachers React to Reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida teachers on both sides of the aisle discuss reopening.

News

BDS Budget and Millage Discussion

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bay District Schools advertised its budget for next school year and then talked about possible millage rate increases.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.