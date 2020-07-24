Walton County pushes back school start date

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Walton County has pushed its return date for school back by another week.

Students will now go back to school August 17, but all staff will return as originally scheduled on August 10.

With the extra week the school district’s staff will be given extra training on health, safety, and the new Innovative Learning Digital Academy program. Schools will also use the extra time to create and train with new strategies to adapt to the new world. Block schedules will be implemented to cut down on foot traffic within schools and keep students and staff safer.

The district has also ordered new computers, which will include one-to-one initiatives for all middle school students. The extra week will also provide time to create preparations for the computers, imaging, and other technology-related goals.

