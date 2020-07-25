Advertisement

Bay High School holds graduation ceremony

By Jarell Baker
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Red caps and gowns filled Tommy Oliver Stadium Friday night for Bay High Schools Graduation.

Around 240 Bay High seniors walked around the track and then across the stage to finally get their high school diploma.

Bay High’s graduation was postponed like most other graduations in our area due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduates say they are happy to finally flip their tassels and celebrate their accomplishments.

