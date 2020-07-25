Cram the Van 2020 proves a success even in the rain

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Cram the Van 2020 was a success Saturday.

United Way Emerald Coast and its community partners host the annual school supply drive for students in Okaloosa and Walton county.

Donations were accepted at the event at Staples in Crestview, but other donations can be made through text, online, or by purchasing items off the Amazon wishlist.

United Way officials say they don’t have an official count yet for Saturday’s event but the van was filled as they hoped.

“We are so thankful for all who came out to donate, even during the rain. Staples will continue to collect for the rest of August. They have $5 and $10 “grab bags” for easy donating too,” United Way Emerald Coast Education Coordinator Jackie Schulte said. “The school supplies gathered for Cram the Van will be donated/sorted to the school district. Here, the district will divide and distribute all the supplies to their schools. If a student is in need of supplies, please contact your student’s school guidance counselor.”

For more information or ways to give, text CRAMTHEVAN to 41444.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.