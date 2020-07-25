Advertisement

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.
The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

The FDA reissued an emergency authorization for a LabCorp test after it proved it could detect the virus in asymptomatic people. The company can also test pooled samples of up to five swabs at a time.

The FDA says this broad screening could be a game changer in reopening schools and businesses.

The test is only available through a prescription and only a LabCorp test kit or a health provider can collect samples.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The late Rep. John Lewis will be remembered with services that begin this weekend in his home state of Alabama, before lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and his funeral next week in Georgia.

National

Huge Portland protest crowds, standoff with feds go on

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests where President Donald Trump is testing the limits of federal power.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will continue this weekend, but so will the showers and t'storms

News

Bay High Graduation

Updated: 2 hours ago
We head to Tommy Oliver Stadium for Bay High's graduation.

Latest News

News

Plans for Panama City Mall

Updated: 2 hours ago
We learn about what's in store for the Panama City Mall nearly two years after Hurricane Michael.

News

Shooting At Hurlburt Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
One person is dead, another injured after a shooting at Hurlburt Field.

News

Florida census response lagging

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fewer than six out of ten Floridians have filled out their census forms, and the deadline is rapidly approaching.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Unsettled, but toasty weather is in the forecast this weekend

News

New poll shows Governor DeSantis’s popularity on the decline

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows the Governor’s job approval has seen a 31 point swing since April, in part because he has not issued a statewide mask order.

National

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Updated: 2 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.