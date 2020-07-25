Health officials announce one additional COVID-19 related death in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) confirmed today that a 67-year-old Bay County man, diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 10 passed away. Fifteen Bay County residents have died from COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. DOH-Bay offers condolences to the latest victim’s family and will continue to work diligently with our community partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DOH-Bay also received confirmation of 378 additional cases of COVID-19 with 542 negative test results with 41.1 percent positive for July 24. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration as of 10 a.m. today there are 97 persons in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19. The majority of the cases in today's report are from Bay Correctional Facility but have not yet been marked in our system as "Corrections". The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) is reporting that there are 284 cases in inmates and 14 staff members at Bay Correctional Facility. You can view cases in Correctional Facilities as they are confirmed by visiting http://www.dc.state.fl.us/comm/covid-19.html#stats. DOH-Bay works to enter data as quickly as possible and to provide transparency to the public on COVID-19 cases.

The age range for Bay County residents testing positive for COVID-19 for July 24 is 0-4 years (2), 5-14 years (1), 15-24 years (31), 25-34 (110), 35-44 (98), 45-54 (77), 55-64 (30), 65-74 (15), 75-84 (11), and 85+ (3).

Bay County’s total case count is at 2,862 including 2,804 residents and 58 non-residents. Fifteen Bay County residents have died from COVID-19. There has been one death associated with a long-term care facility. Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 14 percent. Of the 20,650 tests processed, 17,757 tests are negative.

Cities of Bay County cases based on patient’s ZIP Code: Panama City (1,998), Panama City Beach (347), Lynn Haven (279), Southport (48), Youngstown (47), Fountain (28), Missing (20), Callaway (13), Mexico Beach (8), Tyndall Air Force Base (7), Inlet Beach (2), Parker (2), Vernon (2), Bayou George (1), Seacrest (1), and Watersound (1).

Data is preliminary and subject to change based on public health investigations.