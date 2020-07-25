New poll shows Governor DeSantis’s popularity on the decline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows the Governor’s job approval has seen a 31 point swing since April, in part because he has not issued a statewide mask order.

Floridians also don’t think its safe to send kids back to school or college.

The Quinnipiac poll shows the Governor’s approval rating at its lowest since taking office.

Just 41% approve while 52% disapprove.

As concerns of his handling of the spiking virus cases and deaths has increased, the Governor this week took a new tone.

“You know, we’re gonna get through it. I think we are on the right course,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

At the same roundtable, his Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew offered this assurance.

“Let’s not confuse calm with a lack of concern or commitment,” said Mayhew.

The biggest concerns over the Governor’s leadership come on two fronts.

An overwhelming majority of Floridians, 79%, believe masks should be required statewide.

The Governor has resisted.

Six in ten voters, or 62% think it is unsafe for kids to go back to school next month.

Only 16% surveyed think the coronavirus isn’t a problem.

Seven out of ten say it’s out of control.

Mac Stipanovich has advised Florida Governors since 1987.

“And I’m not sure that he’s surrounded by and listens to the best people,” said Stipanovich.

Voters are split on whether the Governor should order a new stay at home order.

49% are in favor, 48% oppose.

On Monday, the Governor gets a new Communications Director, but if Stipanovich is right, it won’t matter unless he listens.