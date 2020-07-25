Advertisement

Possible ransomware attack knocks GPS company Garmin offline

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Garmin says it may have been hit by a ransomware attack.

The GPS and wearable device company says a widespread blackout left its fitness devices, website, and call centers offline for more than 24 hours.

The company says it can’t receive any calls, emails, or online chats.

The Garmin app and the Garmin Pilot app, which pilots use to plan flight paths, were also down.

As of midday Friday, the website still wasn't back up.

Tech news website ZDNet reports some employees say the outage is connected to Wastedlocker, a new strain of ransomware.

CNN has not been able to verify that a virus caused the outage.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect leads Washington County sheriff’s deputies on foot chase

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Washington County Sheriff's Deputies are on a foot chase with a suspect wanted for felony VOP

National Politics

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump on Friday moved on his own to allow imports of cheaper medicines, along with other limited steps that could have some election-year appeal.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Double Red Flags Enforcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
In addition to the police department, Panama City Beach Code Enforcement can now give citations for violating double red flags.

Latest News

News

New Baseball Complex in Southport

Updated: 2 hours ago
The plans for the new baseball complex in Southport.

News

New Bay County Skate Park in the Works

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest on the new Bay County Skate Park in the works.

News

Florida Census Response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Fewer than six out of 10 Floridians have responded to the 2020 census.

News

UPDATE: One dead in Hurlburt Field shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
One person is dead and another injured during a shooting incident at Hurlburt Field Friday.

News

Next Steps for the Panama City Mall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Designs are online for the Panama City Mall, but have not been submitted yet.

News

Nursing Home and Assisted Living Facilities Adjust to New Normal

Updated: 3 hours ago
How long-term care facilities are helping residents stay connected during the pandemic.