Suspect leads Washington County sheriff’s deputies on foot chase

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Facebook page, deputies are chasing a suspect who is wanted on felony violation of parole.

This is the message they have sent out to the public:

“Please use caution in the area of Gainer Rd. near State Park Rd. Deputies are currently in pursuit on foot. Subject is Christopher Stasko W/M, DOB 10/19/1993, 5′7. Subject is wearing no shirt, black ball cap with red-colored logo. Subject is wanted for felony VOP. If any contact is made with this subject please contact WCSO at 850-638-6111.”

