Weekend Forecast

Decent rain chances are in the forecast this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Showers and storms will remain in the forecast this weekend but it will be far from a washout. Outdoor plans should not be canceled, but stay weather aware for passing storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s at the coast with low 90s inland. Rain chances will be around 50%. The rain chances will actually increase into next week so keeping the umbrella nearby will be necessary.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Unsettled, but toasty weather is in the forecast this weekend

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Ryan Michaels
Scattered showers develop for some today with otherwise partly cloudy skies and summery heat.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
By Chris Smith
Tropical moisture continues to keep up wet in the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT
By Ryan Michaels
Several scattered passing showers or thunderstorms are likely today.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT
By Chris Smith
The heat & humidity will continue here, but rain chances are on the increase the next couple of days as deeper tropical moisture streams into our area.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
By Ryan Michaels
Another summery day for the Panhandle today with hot and humid highs and a chance for a brief but heavy shower or thunderstorm.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT
By Chris Smith
The heat, humidity, and storms continue in the forecast

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
The heat and humidity continue as well as those pesky afternoon storms

Weather Forecast

Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT
By Brooke Richardson
Here is a rundown of your Tuesday morning forecast!