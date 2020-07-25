Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Showers and storms will remain in the forecast this weekend but it will be far from a washout. Outdoor plans should not be canceled, but stay weather aware for passing storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s at the coast with low 90s inland. Rain chances will be around 50%. The rain chances will actually increase into next week so keeping the umbrella nearby will be necessary.

