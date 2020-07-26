Bay County health officials announce 110 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) received confirmation of 110 additional cases of COVID-19 with 442 negative test results with 20.1 percent positive for July 25. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration as of 10 a.m. today there are 85 persons in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Bay County’s total case count is at 2,972 including 2,914 residents and 58 non-residents. Fifteen Bay County residents have died from COVID-19. There has been one death associated with a long-term care facility. Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 14 percent. Of the 20,976 tests processed, 17,974 tests are negative.

The age range for Bay County residents testing positive for COVID-19 for July 25 is 0-4 years (0), 5-14 years (2), 15-24 years (9), 25-34 (19), 35-44 (10), 45-54 (12), 55-64 (12), 65-74 (19), 75-84 (14), and 85+ (13).

Cities of Bay County cases based on patient’s ZIP Code: Panama City (2,075), Panama City Beach (359), Lynn Haven (293), Youngstown (49), Southport (50), Fountain (29), Missing (21), Callaway (13), Tyndall Air Force Base (7), Mexico Beach (8), Inlet Beach (2), Parker (2), Vernon (3), Bayou George (1), Seacrest (1), and Watersound (1).

Data is preliminary and subject to change based on public health investigations.

