Bay County NAACP Youth Council hosts virtual summit with Superintendent candidates

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The local chapter of the NAACP Youth Council hosted a virtual summit for the candidates for Superintendent of Bay District Schools.

Candidates Bill Husfelt and Judy Vandergrift talked about their experience and how they would lead the school district.

They also answered questions about Hurricane Michael recovery and diversity education among other topics.

Husfelt said he believes he can continue to help schools move forward.

Vandergrift said she believes a different perspective is needed to lead the schools through difficult times.

"I've done it for 12 years, has it always been what they wanted, each stakeholder, no, but I think we've been very fair, very transparent, I'm very proud of the relationship we've had with the union and the school board members," said Husfelt.

“I think we’re at a crossroads, not only for schools but also for our community, and it might take a different perspective to lead us through these difficult times,” said Vandergrift.

Primary election day is August 18th.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.