Advertisement

Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 update

Health officials report 9,344 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida Sunday.
Health officials report 9,344 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida Sunday.(AP)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. The DOH COVID-19 dashboard is also providing updates once per day. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here.

In order to make the daily COVID-19 report easier to download and more accessible, the daily report will now separate case line data in a separate PDF. Both reports will continue to be updated daily. The case line data report is available here.

Test results for more than 94,700 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Saturday, July 25. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are:

  • 9,344 new positive COVID-19 cases (9,259 Florida residents and 85 non-Florida residents)
  • 77 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

On July 25, 11.06 percent of new cases** tested positive.

There are a total of 423,855 Florida cases*** with 5,011 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since July 25, the death of seventy-seven Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Alachua, Broward, Dade, Duval, Escambia, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Marion, Martin, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Seminole, St. Lucie, Volusia and Walton counties.

Florida long-term care facility data:

  • The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here
  • The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.
  • To date, 2,667 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died. 

The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is available here.

Latest News

News

Bay County health officials announce 110 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Bay County’s total case count is at 2,972 including 2,914 residents and 58 non-residents.

News

Superintendent Virtual Summit

Updated: 16 hours ago
Superintendent Virtual Summit

News

Masks drive for deaf students

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Bay County NAACP Youth Council hosts virtual summit with Superintendent candidates

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Candidates Bill Husfelt and Judy Vandergrift talked about their experience and how they would lead the school district.

Latest News

News

Mask drive to help children with hearing loss in Bay District Schools

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
There are about 56 students in Bay County who are deaf or hard of hearing, and there is a shortage of these kinds of masks because people around the country are trying to stock up.

News

Cram the Van 2020 proves a success even in the rain

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Donations were accepted at the event at Staples in Crestview, but other donations can be made through text, online, or by purchasing items off the Amazon wishlist.

News

Bay High School holds graduation ceremony

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By Jarell Baker
Around 240 Bay High seniors walked around the track and then across the stage to finally get their high school diploma.

News

Health officials announce one additional COVID-19 related death in Bay County

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
Health officials say a 67-year-old Bay County man, diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 10, passed away.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT
Officials say there are 12,199 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will continue this weekend, but so will the showers and t'storms