Mask drive to help children with hearing loss in Bay District Schools

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Loxie and Gideon Smith are two kids getting ready to head back to class in a new COVID-19 environment.

That includes wearing a mask at Bay District Schools.

But Loxie and Gideon are deaf, and masks restrict their access to communication.

“Even if they had sign language, even if they had written words, it still cuts off a large amount of language without being able to see a mouth,” Loxie and Gideon’s mother. Cami Smith said.

"80 percent of our communication when you're deaf or hard of hearing is through body language and that includes facial expressions," said Dawnie Clark, an educator for deaf and hard of hearing students.

Smith decided to start a mask drive to sew 300 masks for Bay District Schools educators and students.

"With COVID-19, everyone having to wear a mask, it posed as a problem that they can't read lips with everyone's mouth covered up," said Smith.

Smith said there are about 56 students in Bay County who are deaf or hard of hearing, and there is a shortage of these kinds of masks because people around the country are trying to stock up.

"Children who are deaf and hard of hearing need visual access so that they can access language at an equal level of their peers," said Smith.

They are also coming up with a solution to prevent fogging on the window of the masks.

Smith said she wants to have these masks ready by August 6th.

More information can be found on the Facebook group “Bay County Communicator Mask Drive” or by emailing cami.smith@me.com.

