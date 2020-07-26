Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We saw a number of thunderstorms across the Panhandle today, and that trend will continue over the next week.

Slightly cooler conditions are in store for the end of the weekend, with around a 40% chance of rain. Those chances rise as we make our way into the work week, with a 60% chance of showers and storms on Monday to Tuesday rising to 70% on Wednesday.

Hurricane Hanna made landfall near Padre Island in Texas earlier this evening, and will likely lose its hurricane status later this evening. Gonzalo has fallen apart, but another area of interest off the coast of Africa has an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days.

You can watch my full forecast above.

