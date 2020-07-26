Advertisement

Sunday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We got plenty of rain again this afternoon, and there’s no relief in the near future from it.

Daily rain chances will continue through next Sunday, when we’ll finally see a mostly see a mostly sunny day. The tradeoff is that highs will be slightly cooler, only getting into the upper 80s through a good portion of the work week. The tropics are coming alive, with an area of storm activity off the Horn of Africa holding around a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days.

You can watch my full forecast above.

