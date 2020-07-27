Advertisement

Apalachicola mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WJHG) - Another local leader has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post made by Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos, he got his results back Saturday from a COVID-19 test he had taken earlier in the week. He says his test was positive, but he is not feeling any symptoms.

He goes on to say that he will be isolating through early next week but will extend that period to be safe.

MAYOR'S REPORT: COVID-19 Positive I received a positive COVID-19 test result on Saturday evening July 25, from a sample...

Posted by Kevin Begos on Saturday, July 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

