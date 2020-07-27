Bay Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility covid-19 numbers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -A local correctional facility has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

The Bay Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility is reporting 293 inmates have tested positive for the virus. According to the Florida Department of Corrections website, 22 staff members have also tested positive.

There have been more than 600 negative test results, and just fewer than 500 inmates have been placed on medical quarantine.

We reached out to the correctional facility and received a statement from a GEO Spokesperson.

Bay Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility COVID-19 Statement (07-27-20)

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges, from the very beginning we have taken extensive measures to ensure the health and safety of those in our care and our employees, who are on the front lines making daily sacrifices at the facility.

As of July 27th, twenty-two employees at the Bay Correctional & Rehabilitation Facility have tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Fifteen of the employees who tested positive are currently at home on self-quarantine with pay, while seven of the employees have fully recovered and returned to work after meeting return-to-work guidelines for essential workers issued by the CDC.

As a services provider to the state, and consistent with policy, we would refer you to the Florida Department of Management Services and the Florida Department of Corrections for inmate related information. Throughout the course of the pandemic we have fully disclosed all information related to COVID-19 testing and cases to the State of Florida, which it has reported publicly on its website (www.dc.state.fl.us/comm/covid-19.html).

As part of our ongoing commitment to taking all measures to keep those in our care, our staff and the local community safe and healthy at all times, we recently began to conduct facility-wide testing to better assess and manage the impact of COVID-19 at the Facility. Realizing who is positive, asymptomatic and who could still be susceptible to the virus allows the facility to separate and manage individuals until the required quarantine time has elapsed – significantly reducing the spread and keeping staff and inmates safe. Additionally, once an inmate returns to the community, he or she can make informed decisions based on their testing status.

Consistent with protocol, we are working with the State Health Department to identify any staff members who may have had contact with the employees who tested positive and will issue self-quarantine guidance to those employees if necessary. Staff knowing their status will enable them to protect their family and friends if positive and protect themselves if they are susceptible to the virus. Any inmates who may have had exposure to the employees who tested positive will be placed in medical isolation, consistent with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to allow for medical staff to monitor their health and well being.

We have issued a statement on our website on the steps we have taken at our facilities to address the risk of COVID-19 (see www.geogroup.com/covid19). The health and safety of all those in our care and our employees is our utmost priority and we will continue to coordinate closely with the State of Florida and the local health department to ensure their health and safety.”

