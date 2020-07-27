FSU-PC Student Housing Project begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Five years after its inception, the idea of student housing at FSU Panama City has finally become a reality. On Monday, after months of hearings and agreements, the first piece of construction equipment arrived on campus to start the $23M project.

The structure will be located on the west side of the campus facing St. Andrew Bay and will have 130 rooms capable of housing 380 students from either Gulf Coast State College or FSU. Each unit will be either a one, two, or four bedroom configuration and each having separate bathroom facilities.

“What a great opportunity for them to be able to come to Panama City‚ live on the water, go to one of these two great institutions, Gulf Coast State College and Florida State University. We’re excited about the future,” Randy Hanna, Dean of FSU-Panama City, said.

If all goes well and all project milestones are met, the project should be completed by August 2021.

