“Hello Summer” concert to benefit local fine arts programs

By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A local nonprofit organization is gearing up to host a concert to benefit local fine arts programs. Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool was live with the details.

Many Mini Musicians is hosting a youth concert called "Hello Summer" on Wednesday, July 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will take place at Papa Joe's Bayside in Panama City featuring music, food and fun. All of the proceeds benefiting local fine arts programs.

"Hello Summer" will be on Papa Joe's Bayside Wednesday, July 29, from 6 to 9 p.m.
"Hello Summer" will be on Papa Joe's Bayside Wednesday, July 29, from 6 to 9 p.m.(WJHG)

Many Mini Musicians is a non profit organization that funds fine arts programs in public schools and provides students with opportunities to experience the arts. The organization hosts concerts that feature young performers.

For more information, watch Jordan’s full interview or visit the Many Mini Musicians’ website.

