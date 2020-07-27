Advertisement

Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a relatively quiet start on radar for NWFL this morning with just a few stray showers found out west in the Gulf. We’ll see another round of scattered storms develop by the midday today. So grab the umbrellas in case you happen upon one or two.

Otherwise, thanks to yesterday’s rains, this morning is warm and humid but tolerable early on with most waking up in the low to mid 70s. But we’ll still warm up decently today in mostly to partly clear skies in the morning hours. Highs today reach up to near 90 degrees before we start to develop more clouds and eventual storms by the midday.

Typical summery scattered storms will be expected across the Panhandle with a general weak flow from south to north. We sit on the western side of the Bermuda high extending into the Southeast from the Western Atlantic. That will put us in a general southerly flow over the next couple days. With deeper moisture surging in from the Western Gulf, rain chances will be a bit more likely in the early week forecast for scattered storms through Wednesday.

The ridge of high pressure builds in over Florida and the Gulf of Mexico by the late week, accompanied by drier air aloft, lesser rain chances will be expected. With rain chances down late week and into the weekend, we’ll see temperatures surge up into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with feels like temperatures returning to the triple digits.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies in the morning with scattered storms developing through the midday and into the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us a bit unsettled through the early week with less rain chances by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
We won't be getting much of a break from the rain this week.

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening WX 7-26-2020

Updated: 14 hours ago

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
An active scene is developing in the tropics.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening WX 7-25-2020

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will continue this weekend, but so will the showers and t'storms

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
Unsettled, but toasty weather is in the forecast this weekend

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Scattered showers develop for some today with otherwise partly cloudy skies and summery heat.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Tropical moisture continues to keep up wet in the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Several scattered passing showers or thunderstorms are likely today.