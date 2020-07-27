Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a relatively quiet start on radar for NWFL this morning with just a few stray showers found out west in the Gulf. We’ll see another round of scattered storms develop by the midday today. So grab the umbrellas in case you happen upon one or two.

Otherwise, thanks to yesterday’s rains, this morning is warm and humid but tolerable early on with most waking up in the low to mid 70s. But we’ll still warm up decently today in mostly to partly clear skies in the morning hours. Highs today reach up to near 90 degrees before we start to develop more clouds and eventual storms by the midday.

Typical summery scattered storms will be expected across the Panhandle with a general weak flow from south to north. We sit on the western side of the Bermuda high extending into the Southeast from the Western Atlantic. That will put us in a general southerly flow over the next couple days. With deeper moisture surging in from the Western Gulf, rain chances will be a bit more likely in the early week forecast for scattered storms through Wednesday.

The ridge of high pressure builds in over Florida and the Gulf of Mexico by the late week, accompanied by drier air aloft, lesser rain chances will be expected. With rain chances down late week and into the weekend, we’ll see temperatures surge up into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with feels like temperatures returning to the triple digits.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies in the morning with scattered storms developing through the midday and into the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us a bit unsettled through the early week with less rain chances by the end of the week and into the weekend.

